IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:IOVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Iovance Biotherapeutics has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Iovance Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stock was trading at $29.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IOVA stock has increased by 36.7% and is now trading at $40.44.

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MANT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ManTech International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. ManTech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MANTECH INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International’s stock was trading at $69.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MANT shares have increased by 3.5% and is now trading at $72.30.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SPNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company earned $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Sapiens International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International’s stock was trading at $18.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPNS shares have increased by 56.9% and is now trading at $28.85.

TEXTAINER GROUP (NYSE:TGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The company earned $144.77 million during the quarter. Textainer Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Textainer Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXTAINER GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group’s stock was trading at $7.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TGH stock has increased by 106.6% and is now trading at $14.79.