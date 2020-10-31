KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KNSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.99) earnings per share over the last year. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $16.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KNSA stock has decreased by 2.7% and is now trading at $15.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. IDEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IDEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX’s stock was trading at $134.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IEX stock has increased by 26.3% and is now trading at $170.39.

HAWAIIAN (NASDAQ:HA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by $0.20. Hawaiian has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year. Hawaiian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAWAIIAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian’s stock was trading at $15.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HA stock has decreased by 12.0% and is now trading at $13.85.

ROLLINS (NYSE:ROL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Rollins has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.0. Rollins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROLLINS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins’ stock was trading at $38.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROL stock has increased by 50.5% and is now trading at $57.85.