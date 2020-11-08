LAMAR ADVERTISING (NASDAQ:LAMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.56. The company earned $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lamar Advertising has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Lamar Advertising has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAMAR ADVERTISING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising’s stock was trading at $68.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LAMR stock has increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $73.80.

QUAKER CHEMICAL (NYSE:KWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The firm earned $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Quaker Chemical has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year. Quaker Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUAKER CHEMICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical’s stock was trading at $146.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KWR stock has increased by 47.6% and is now trading at $215.68.

CRYOPORT (NASDAQ:CYRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company earned $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cryoport has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Cryoport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRYOPORT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport’s stock was trading at $16.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CYRX shares have increased by 174.5% and is now trading at $45.63.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company earned $25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. CEVA has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.7. CEVA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CEVA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA’s stock was trading at $26.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CEVA stock has increased by 57.0% and is now trading at $42.12.