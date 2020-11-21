OCEAN BIO-CHEM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OBCI)

HOW HAS OCEAN BIO-CHEM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem’s stock was trading at $16.16 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OBCI stock has decreased by 23.1% and is now trading at $12.43.

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:POAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology last released its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Predictive Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology’s stock was trading at $0.6999 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, POAI shares have decreased by 2.1% and is now trading at $0.6850.

180 DEGREE CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TURN)

HOW HAS 180 DEGREE CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital’s stock was trading at $1.71 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TURN stock has increased by 14.6% and is now trading at $1.96.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GVA)

HOW HAS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction’s stock was trading at $20.90 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GVA shares have increased by 15.1% and is now trading at $24.06.