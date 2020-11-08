PARK CITY GROUP (NASDAQ:PCYG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group last issued its earnings data on October 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business earned $5.77 million during the quarter. Park City Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.0. Park City Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 16th, 2020. Park City Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS PARK CITY GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group’s stock was trading at $4.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PCYG stock has increased by 5.7% and is now trading at $4.26.

NEPHROS (OTCMKTS:NEPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Nephros last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NEPHROS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Nephros’ stock was trading at $7.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEPH stock has decreased by 19.4% and is now trading at $6.02.

AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP (NYSE:AIRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group last released its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company earned $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 million. Air Industries Group has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:AIRI)

Some companies that are related to Air Industries Group include TransDigm Group (TDG), Elbit Systems (ESLT), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), Ducommun (DCO), Senior (SNIRF), Park Aerospace (PKE), Astronics (ATRO), CPI Aerostructures (CVU), CPI Aerostructures (CVU) and U.S. Aerospace (USAE).

THE HERSHEY (NYSE:HSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey last released its earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hershey has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3.

HOW HAS THE HERSHEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey’s stock was trading at $148.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HSY stock has increased by 0.4% and is now trading at $149.40.