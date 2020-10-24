SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SFBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALM)

ServisFirst Bancshares last issued its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. ServisFirst Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CALM)

ServisFirst Bancshares’ stock was trading at $28.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SFBS shares have increased by 37.2% and is now trading at $39.04.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:DFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Discover Financial Services has generated $9.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Discover Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services’ stock was trading at $53.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DFS stock has increased by 27.8% and is now trading at $68.00.

NOKIA (NYSE:NOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia last issued its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company earned $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Nokia has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8.

HOW HAS NOKIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia’s stock was trading at $3.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NOK shares have increased by 37.4% and is now trading at $4.30.

CYBEROPTICS (NASDAQ:CYBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.5. CyberOptics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYBEROPTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics’ stock was trading at $16.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CYBE stock has increased by 55.8% and is now trading at $26.25.