AMC ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:AMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by $0.75. The firm earned $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Entertainment has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. AMC Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMC ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment’s stock was trading at $3.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMC shares have decreased by 32.4% and is now trading at $2.46.

CAPITALA FINANCE (NASDAQ:CPTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year. Capitala Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITALA FINANCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance’s stock was trading at $5.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CPTA stock has increased by 81.9% and is now trading at $9.64.

READY CAPITAL (NYSE:RC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Ready Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS READY CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital’s stock was trading at $11.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RC stock has increased by 0.7% and is now trading at $11.75.

ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business earned $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Its revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ROKU’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku’s stock was trading at $90.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ROKU stock has increased by 148.3% and is now trading at $225.06.