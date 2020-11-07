ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:ARGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm earned $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Argo Group International has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:ARGO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Argo Group International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS XOMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA’s stock was trading at $19.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XOMA stock has increased by 35.4% and is now trading at $26.40.

SYKES ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:SYKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business earned $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Its revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sykes Enterprises has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0.

HOW HAS SYKES ENTERPRISES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises’ stock was trading at $28.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYKE shares have increased by 32.4% and is now trading at $37.81.

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:RKDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences last posted its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company earned $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Arcadia Biosciences has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences’ stock was trading at $3.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RKDA shares have increased by 0.6% and is now trading at $3.19.