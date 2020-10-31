AVNET (NYSE:AVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Avnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVNET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet’s stock was trading at $28.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AVT shares have decreased by 12.8% and is now trading at $24.67.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. AXT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT’s stock was trading at $2.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AXTI shares have increased by 105.2% and is now trading at $5.95.

WABTEC (NYSE:WAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company earned $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Wabtec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WABTEC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec’s stock was trading at $56.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WAB stock has increased by 5.7% and is now trading at $59.30.

THE BRINK’S (NYSE:BCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The company earned $971 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Brink’s has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. The Brink’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BRINK’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s’ stock was trading at $64.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BCO shares have decreased by 33.7% and is now trading at $42.83.

