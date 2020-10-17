BANK OF AMERICA (NYSE:BAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America last announced its earnings results on October 14th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Its revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bank of America has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Bank of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF AMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America’s stock was trading at $22.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BAC shares have increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $24.24.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm earned $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. First Financial Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares’ stock was trading at $23.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FFIN stock has increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $29.99.

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GFED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The business earned $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3.

HOW HAS GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stock was trading at $23.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GFED stock has decreased by 36.1% and is now trading at $14.7017.

FIRST CAPITAL (NASDAQ:FCAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. First Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7.

HOW HAS FIRST CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital’s stock was trading at $61.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCAP stock has decreased by 5.5% and is now trading at $58.25.