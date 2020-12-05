THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (NYSE:BNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia last announced its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Bank of Nova Scotia has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. The Bank of Nova Scotia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock was trading at $42.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BNS stock has increased by 24.2% and is now trading at $52.84.

NEW FRONTIER HEALTH (NYSE:NFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health last released its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $77.70 million during the quarter. New Frontier Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. New Frontier Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF NEW FRONTIER HEALTH? (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Frontier Health in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

SECUREWORKS (NASDAQ:SCWX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Secureworks last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm earned $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Secureworks has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Secureworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SECUREWORKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Secureworks’ stock was trading at $11.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCWX shares have increased by 11.2% and is now trading at $12.32.

FUTURE FINTECH GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FTFT)

HOW HAS FUTURE FINTECH GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group’s stock was trading at $0.8241 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FTFT shares have increased by 233.7% and is now trading at $2.75.