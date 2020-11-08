EXTERRAN (NYSE:EXTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Exterran has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year. Exterran has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXTERRAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran’s stock was trading at $4.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXTN stock has decreased by 22.1% and is now trading at $3.84.

AMEREN (NYSE:AEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Ameren has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMEREN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren’s stock was trading at $80.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEE shares have increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $82.47.

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ANIK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.44. Anika Therapeutics has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. Anika Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANIKA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $36.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ANIK stock has decreased by 6.8% and is now trading at $33.90.

HUBSPOT (NYSE:HUBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS HUBSPOT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot’s stock was trading at $137.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HUBS stock has increased by 144.9% and is now trading at $336.21.