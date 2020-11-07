FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS (NYSE:FBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company earned $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Foundation Building Materials has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Foundation Building Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials’ stock was trading at $14.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FBM stock has increased by 5.2% and is now trading at $15.27.

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PFBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Premier Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFBI shares have increased by 1.2% and is now trading at $12.93.

RADWARE (NASDAQ:RDWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.0. Radware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RADWARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware’s stock was trading at $21.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RDWR shares have increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $24.12.

ASTRAZENECA (NYSE:AZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm earned $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AstraZeneca has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.5.

HOW HAS ASTRAZENECA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca’s stock was trading at $44.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AZN stock has increased by 23.7% and is now trading at $55.16.