INGERSOLL RAND (NYSE:IR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year. Ingersoll Rand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INGERSOLL RAND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand’s stock was trading at $23.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IR stock has increased by 69.4% and is now trading at $39.80.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO last released its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.6. AGCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO’s stock was trading at $56.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGCO shares have increased by 61.2% and is now trading at $90.60.

MDU RESOURCES GROUP (NYSE:MDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. MDU Resources Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MDU RESOURCES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group’s stock was trading at $26.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MDU stock has decreased by 11.7% and is now trading at $23.32.

LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (NASDAQ:LMRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ stock was trading at $11.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LMRK shares have decreased by 13.0% and is now trading at $10.40.