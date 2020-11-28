LEJU (NYSE:LEJU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju last released its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Leju has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Leju has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LEJU’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju’s stock was trading at $1.7093 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LEJU stock has increased by 36.3% and is now trading at $2.33.

THE J. M. SMUCKER (NYSE:SJM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The company earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker has generated $8.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. The J. M. Smucker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE J. M. SMUCKER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker’s stock was trading at $105.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SJM stock has increased by 10.3% and is now trading at $116.50.

TUANCHE (NYSE:TC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe last released its quarterly earnings results on September 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $7.75 million during the quarter. TuanChe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS TUANCHE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe’s stock was trading at $1.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TC stock has increased by 145.9% and is now trading at $3.91.

HEAT BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:HTBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics last announced its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. Heat Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS HEAT BIOLOGICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics’ stock was trading at $0.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HTBX stock has increased by 62.9% and is now trading at $1.14.