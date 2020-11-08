MEREDITH (NYSE:MDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The company earned $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.06 million. Its revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Meredith has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Meredith has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEREDITH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith’s stock was trading at $22.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MDP shares have decreased by 37.8% and is now trading at $13.85.

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT (NASDAQ:HMHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.63. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s stock was trading at $3.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HMHC shares have decreased by 36.6% and is now trading at $2.39.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS (NASDAQ:AMRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals last released its earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.14. The company earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7.

HOW HAS A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals’ stock was trading at $9.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMRK shares have increased by 213.8% and is now trading at $28.90.

PRO-DEX (NASDAQ:PDEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex last announced its earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5.

HOW HAS PRO-DEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex’s stock was trading at $18.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PDEX shares have increased by 88.3% and is now trading at $34.35.