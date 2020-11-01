M/I HOMES (NYSE:MHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes has generated $4.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. M/I Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS M/I HOMES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes’ stock was trading at $27.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MHO stock has increased by 47.7% and is now trading at $40.92.

ALPHABET (NASDAQ:GOOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Its revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alphabet has generated $51.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALPHABET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet’s stock was trading at $1,215.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GOOG shares have increased by 33.4% and is now trading at $1,621.01.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR (NASDAQ:COLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Its revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Columbia Sportswear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear’s stock was trading at $69.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, COLM shares have increased by 8.0% and is now trading at $74.59.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Its revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Axos Financial has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Axos Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXOS FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial’s stock was trading at $18.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AX shares have increased by 47.3% and is now trading at $27.26.

