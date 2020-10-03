MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH last released its earnings results on October 5th, 2020. The reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has generated $5.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MCCORMICK & CO /SH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s stock was trading at $146.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MKC stock has increased by 31.5% and is now trading at $192.84.

CARNIVAL (NYSE:CCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 10th, 2020. The reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.51. The firm earned $740 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival’s stock was trading at $21.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCL shares have decreased by 30.3% and is now trading at $15.16.

L S STARRETT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SCX)

HOW HAS L S STARRETT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SCX)

L S Starrett’s stock was trading at $4.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCX shares have decreased by 31.5% and is now trading at $2.74.

MARINE PETROLEUM TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MARPS)

HOW HAS MARINE PETROLEUM TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust’s stock was trading at $1.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MARPS shares have increased by 4.3% and is now trading at $1.70.