MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT (NYSE:MNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment last released its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s stock was trading at $12.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MNR shares have increased by 17.4% and is now trading at $14.80.

BEST BUY (NYSE:BBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy has generated $6.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Best Buy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BEST BUY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy’s stock was trading at $65.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBY shares have increased by 72.3% and is now trading at $112.63.

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (NASDAQ:ICLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group last announced its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. iClick Interactive Asia Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stock was trading at $4.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICLK shares have increased by 45.1% and is now trading at $7.24.

YIREN DIGITAL (NYSE:YRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital last released its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.82 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2.

HOW HAS YIREN DIGITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital’s stock was trading at $4.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, YRD shares have decreased by 5.0% and is now trading at $3.99.