MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:MSGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment last posted its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has generated ($3.72) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stock was trading at $65.15 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MSGE shares have increased by 16.8% and is now trading at $76.07.

CLEARONE (NASDAQ:CLRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne last announced its earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. ClearOne has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ClearOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEARONE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne’s stock was trading at $1.64 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CLRO stock has increased by 22.0% and is now trading at $2.00.

COMSTOCK MINING (NYSE:LODE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock Mining last released its earnings data on August 17th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business earned $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Comstock Mining has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS COMSTOCK MINING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock Mining’s stock was trading at $0.97 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LODE stock has increased by 2.9% and is now trading at $0.9980.

I3 VERTICALS (NASDAQ:IIIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. i3 Verticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS I3 VERTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals’ stock was trading at $21.05 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, IIIV shares have increased by 17.8% and is now trading at $24.80.