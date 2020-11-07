ONE GAS (NYSE:OGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company earned $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. Its revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. ONE Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ONE GAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas’ stock was trading at $80.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OGS shares have decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $71.74.

ENPRO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. EnPro Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENPRO INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries’ stock was trading at $45.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NPO shares have increased by 38.0% and is now trading at $63.29.

WORKIVA (NYSE:WK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WK)

Workiva last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Workiva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WORKIVA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WK)

Workiva’s stock was trading at $33.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WK shares have increased by 102.9% and is now trading at $68.77.

LYRA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LYRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. Lyra Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF LYRA THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:LYRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lyra Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Lyra Therapeutics.