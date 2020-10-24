PENTAIR (NYSE:PNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGR)

Pentair last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Pentair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENTAIR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AGR)

Pentair’s stock was trading at $36.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PNR stock has increased by 42.8% and is now trading at $51.97.

CVB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business earned $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CVB Financial has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. CVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CVB FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial’s stock was trading at $16.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CVBF shares have increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $18.50.

ALASKA AIR GROUP (NYSE:ALK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.29. The business earned $701 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Its revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.4. Alaska Air Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALASKA AIR GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group’s stock was trading at $45.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALK shares have decreased by 9.0% and is now trading at $41.57.

DOVER MOTORSPORTS (NYSE:DVD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.11 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dover Motorsports has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020. Dover Motorsports will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS DOVER MOTORSPORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports’ stock was trading at $1.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DVD stock has decreased by 3.4% and is now trading at $1.43.