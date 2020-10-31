TASEKO MINES (NYSE:TGB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm earned $76.47 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE TASEKO MINES’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August, 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business earned $76.47 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

REXNORD (NYSE:RXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Rexnord has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REXNORD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord’s stock was trading at $26.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RXN stock has increased by 19.9% and is now trading at $32.08.

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TCFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm earned $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. The Community Financial has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. The Community Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial’s stock was trading at $26.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCFC stock has decreased by 16.9% and is now trading at $21.85.

MORNINGSTAR (NASDAQ:MORN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Morningstar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MORNINGSTAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar’s stock was trading at $125.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MORN stock has increased by 51.8% and is now trading at $190.38.