ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (NYSE:WMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company earned $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Its revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has generated ($3.21) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.9. Advanced Drainage Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems’ stock was trading at $40.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WMS shares have increased by 60.3% and is now trading at $65.71.

CARGURUS (NASDAQ:CARG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm earned $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Its revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.5. CarGurus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARGURUS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus’ stock was trading at $20.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CARG stock has increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $22.98.

TRINSEO (NYSE:TSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.02. The business earned $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trinseo has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year. Trinseo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRINSEO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo’s stock was trading at $16.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TSE shares have increased by 118.7% and is now trading at $36.80.

COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE (NYSE:CLNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Colony Credit Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate’s stock was trading at $9.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLNC stock has decreased by 38.9% and is now trading at $5.58.