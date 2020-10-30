Earnings results for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

WP Carey last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm earned $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WP Carey has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. WP Carey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WP Carey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.46%. The high price target for WPC is $88.00 and the low price target for WPC is $52.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WP Carey has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.33, WP Carey has a forecasted upside of 16.5% from its current price of $62.11. WP Carey has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. WP Carey does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of WP Carey is 83.60%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, WP Carey will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.89% in the coming year. This indicates that WP Carey may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

In the past three months, WP Carey insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of WP Carey is held by insiders. 62.16% of the stock of WP Carey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC



Earnings for WP Carey are expected to grow by 1.53% in the coming year, from $4.58 to $4.65 per share. The P/E ratio of WP Carey is 31.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of WP Carey is 31.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. WP Carey has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

