Earnings results for Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC)
Wrap Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.
Wrap Technologies last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company earned $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Wrap Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Wrap Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC)
Dividend Strength: Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC)
Wrap Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Wrap Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC)
In the past three months, Wrap Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
