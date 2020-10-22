Earnings results for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

WSFS Financial last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.76. The business earned $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. WSFS Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.04%. The high price target for WSFS is $44.00 and the low price target for WSFS is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WSFS Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, WSFS Financial has a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of $30.39. WSFS Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WSFS Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of WSFS Financial is 12.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WSFS Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.91% next year. This indicates that WSFS Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

In the past three months, WSFS Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by insiders. 83.76% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS



Earnings for WSFS Financial are expected to grow by 152.83% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. WSFS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

