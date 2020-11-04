Earnings results for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

W&T Offshore last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business earned $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.5. W&T Offshore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W&T Offshore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.95%. The high price target for WTI is $3.80 and the low price target for WTI is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore does not currently pay a dividend. W&T Offshore does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

In the past three months, W&T Offshore insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.08% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by insiders. 36.60% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)



Earnings for W&T Offshore are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of W&T Offshore is 1.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of W&T Offshore is 1.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02.

