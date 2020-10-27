Earnings results for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5699999999999998.

Wyndham Destinations last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.41. The company earned $343 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year. Wyndham Destinations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wyndham Destinations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.29%. The high price target for WYND is $44.10 and the low price target for WYND is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wyndham Destinations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.39, Wyndham Destinations has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $33.58. Wyndham Destinations has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Wyndham Destinations does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Wyndham Destinations is 35.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wyndham Destinations will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.65% next year. This indicates that Wyndham Destinations will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

In the past three months, Wyndham Destinations insiders have bought 27.03% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $122,760.00 in company stock and sold $96,640.00 in company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Wyndham Destinations is held by insiders. 90.30% of the stock of Wyndham Destinations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND



Earnings for Wyndham Destinations are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to $3.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Wyndham Destinations is -279.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Wyndham Destinations is -279.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

