Earnings results for X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Dividend Strength: X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial does not currently pay a dividend. X Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

In the past three months, X Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.19% of the stock of X Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of X Financial (NYSE:XYF



The P/E ratio of X Financial is -8.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. X Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

