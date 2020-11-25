Earnings results for X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial is estimated to report earnings on 11/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

X Financial last posted its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter. X Financial has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. X Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Dividend Strength: X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial does not currently pay a dividend. X Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

In the past three months, X Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.19% of the stock of X Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of X Financial (NYSE:XYF



The P/E ratio of X Financial is -7.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. X Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

