Earnings results for XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XBiotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.96%. The high price target for XBIT is $28.00 and the low price target for XBIT is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XBiotech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, XBiotech has a forecasted upside of 26.0% from its current price of $18.26. XBiotech has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech does not currently pay a dividend. XBiotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

In the past three months, XBiotech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,681,369.00 in company stock. Only 30.98% of the stock of XBiotech is held by insiders. Only 14.79% of the stock of XBiotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT



The P/E ratio of XBiotech is 1.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of XBiotech is 1.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 30.08. XBiotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

