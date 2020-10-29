Earnings results for Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Xcel Energy last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company earned $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Xcel Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Xcel Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.44%. The high price target for XEL is $76.00 and the low price target for XEL is $54.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xcel Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.14, Xcel Energy has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $70.26. Xcel Energy has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Xcel Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xcel Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Xcel Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,116,595.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Xcel Energy is held by insiders. 73.96% of the stock of Xcel Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

