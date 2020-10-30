Earnings results for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.24%. The high price target for XHR is $23.50 and the low price target for XHR is $8.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.58, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted upside of 55.2% from its current price of $8.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

In the past three months, Xenia Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $189,800.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 79.66% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR



Earnings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -9.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -9.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

