Earnings results for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.65%. The high price target for XENE is $25.00 and the low price target for XENE is $22.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Xenon Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

In the past three months, Xenon Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.35% of the stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 79.90% of the stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE



Earnings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.87) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is -10.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals is -10.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

