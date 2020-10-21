Earnings results for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Xilinx last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The company earned $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. Xilinx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xilinx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.27%. The high price target for XLNX is $130.00 and the low price target for XLNX is $84.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xilinx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.10, Xilinx has a forecasted downside of 9.3% from its current price of $114.73. Xilinx has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx has a dividend yield of 1.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xilinx has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xilinx is 45.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xilinx will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.80% next year. This indicates that Xilinx will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

In the past three months, Xilinx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $762,582.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Xilinx is held by insiders. 84.50% of the stock of Xilinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX



Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 19.24% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 44.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 44.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.38. Xilinx has a PEG Ratio of 3.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xilinx has a P/B Ratio of 12.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

