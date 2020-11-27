Earnings results for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 11/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Xinyuan Real Estate last posted its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $284.36 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year. Xinyuan Real Estate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 27th, 2020.

Xinyuan Real Estate is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Xinyuan Real Estate has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xinyuan Real Estate is 7.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xinyuan Real Estate will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.21% next year. This indicates that Xinyuan Real Estate will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Xinyuan Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.35% of the stock of Xinyuan Real Estate is held by institutions.

Earnings for Xinyuan Real Estate are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Xinyuan Real Estate is -4.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xinyuan Real Estate is -4.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xinyuan Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

