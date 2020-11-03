Earnings results for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

XOMA last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. XOMA has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. XOMA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XOMA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.76%. The high price target for XOMA is $30.00 and the low price target for XOMA is $29.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XOMA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, XOMA has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $24.03. XOMA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA does not currently pay a dividend. XOMA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

In the past three months, XOMA insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,113,639.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.89% of the stock of XOMA is held by insiders. 57.21% of the stock of XOMA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA



Earnings for XOMA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of XOMA is -21.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of XOMA is -21.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. XOMA has a P/B Ratio of 4.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

