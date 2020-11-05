Earnings results for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

XPO Logistics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.4. XPO Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.65%. The high price target for XPO is $119.00 and the low price target for XPO is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XPO Logistics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.19, XPO Logistics has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $94.59. XPO Logistics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

XPO Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. XPO Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XPO Logistics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $997,185.00 in company stock. Only 18.90% of the stock of XPO Logistics is held by insiders. 95.94% of the stock of XPO Logistics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for XPO Logistics are expected to grow by 258.06% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 115.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of XPO Logistics is 115.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.46. XPO Logistics has a PEG Ratio of 11.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. XPO Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

