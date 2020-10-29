Earnings results for Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.
Xtant Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $10.53 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.
Analyst Opinion on Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT)
There is no enough data Analyst Ratings
There is not enough analysis data for Xtant Medical.
Dividend Strength: Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT)
Xtant Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Xtant Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT)
In the past three months, Xtant Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Xtant Medical is held by insiders. 79.65% of the stock of Xtant Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.
Earnings and Valuation of Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT
The P/E ratio of Xtant Medical is -2.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xtant Medical is -2.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.
