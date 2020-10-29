Earnings results for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Xylem last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. Xylem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xylem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.49%. The high price target for XYL is $93.00 and the low price target for XYL is $50.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xylem has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.07, Xylem has a forecasted downside of 17.5% from its current price of $87.35. Xylem has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xylem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xylem is 34.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xylem will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.25% next year. This indicates that Xylem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

In the past three months, Xylem insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,657,008.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Xylem is held by insiders. 84.92% of the stock of Xylem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xylem (NYSE:XYL)



Earnings for Xylem are expected to grow by 43.24% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Xylem is 62.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Xylem is 62.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. Xylem has a PEG Ratio of 4.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xylem has a P/B Ratio of 5.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

