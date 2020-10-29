Earnings results for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Yamana Gold last posted its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Yamana Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.49, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.08%. The high price target for AUY is $8.50 and the low price target for AUY is $3.75. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Yamana Gold has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.49, Yamana Gold has a forecasted upside of 22.1% from its current price of $5.32. Yamana Gold has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yamana Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yamana Gold is 53.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yamana Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.95% next year. This indicates that Yamana Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

In the past three months, Yamana Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Yamana Gold is held by insiders. 48.72% of the stock of Yamana Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY



Earnings for Yamana Gold are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Yamana Gold is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Yamana Gold is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Yamana Gold has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yamana Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

