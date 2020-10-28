Earnings results for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Yandex last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.1. Yandex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yandex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.63%. The high price target for YNDX is $71.50 and the low price target for YNDX is $37.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yandex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.20, Yandex has a forecasted downside of 10.6% from its current price of $59.53. Yandex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex does not currently pay a dividend. Yandex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

In the past three months, Yandex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.52% of the stock of Yandex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX



Earnings for Yandex are expected to grow by 143.64% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 175.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Yandex is 175.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Yandex has a PEG Ratio of 4.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yandex has a P/B Ratio of 7.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

