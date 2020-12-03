Earnings results for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Yext last issued its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Its revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yext has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year. Yext has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yext in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.52%. The high price target for YEXT is $25.00 and the low price target for YEXT is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext does not currently pay a dividend. Yext does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

In the past three months, Yext insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,057,287.00 in company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of Yext is held by insiders. 70.61% of the stock of Yext is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yext (NYSE:YEXT



Earnings for Yext are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Yext is -16.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yext is -16.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yext has a P/B Ratio of 10.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

