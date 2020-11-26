Earnings results for Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Yiren Digital last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $106.82 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Yiren Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 26th, 2020. Yiren Digital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 26th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.63%. The high price target for YRD is $3.70 and the low price target for YRD is $3.70. There are currently 3 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Yiren Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

In the past three months, Yiren Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.20% of the stock of Yiren Digital is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.92% of the stock of Yiren Digital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD



The P/E ratio of Yiren Digital is 5.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.66. The P/E ratio of Yiren Digital is 5.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.14. Yiren Digital has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

