Earnings results for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Yum China last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Its revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Yum China has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Yum China has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yum China in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.67%. The high price target for YUMC is $63.00 and the low price target for YUMC is $44.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yum China has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.62, Yum China has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $53.98. Yum China has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yum China does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Yum China is 12.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yum China will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.90% next year. This indicates that Yum China will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

In the past three months, Yum China insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $305,375.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Yum China is held by insiders. 81.59% of the stock of Yum China is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC



Earnings for Yum China are expected to grow by 58.97% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 41.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Yum China is 41.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. Yum China has a PEG Ratio of 4.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Yum China has a P/B Ratio of 6.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

