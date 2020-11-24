Earnings results for Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Yunhong CTI last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.75 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yunhong CTI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Dividend Strength: Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI does not currently pay a dividend. Yunhong CTI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

In the past three months, Yunhong CTI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.95% of the stock of Yunhong CTI is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.63% of the stock of Yunhong CTI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB



Yunhong CTI has a P/B Ratio of 7.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

