Earnings results for Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Yunji last posted its earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter. Yunji has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year. Yunji has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 26th, 2020. Yunji will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 26th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yunji in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji does not currently pay a dividend. Yunji does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

In the past three months, Yunji insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.26% of the stock of Yunji is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ



Earnings for Yunji are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Yunji is -123.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yunji is -123.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yunji has a P/B Ratio of 5.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

