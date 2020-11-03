Earnings results for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.26.

Zebra Technologies last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm earned $956 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Its revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has generated $12.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Zebra Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zebra Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $282.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.61%. The high price target for ZBRA is $375.00 and the low price target for ZBRA is $230.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zebra Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $282.50, Zebra Technologies has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $293.07. Zebra Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Zebra Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

In the past three months, Zebra Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,987,914.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Zebra Technologies is held by insiders. 86.36% of the stock of Zebra Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA



Earnings for Zebra Technologies are expected to grow by 26.74% in the coming year, from $10.36 to $13.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Zebra Technologies is 32.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Zebra Technologies is 32.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34. Zebra Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

