Earnings results for Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)
Zedge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.
Analyst Opinion on Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)
1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zedge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.50%. The high price target for ZDGE is $3.00 and the low price target for ZDGE is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”
Dividend Strength: Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)
Zedge does not currently pay a dividend. Zedge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)
In the past three months, Zedge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE
